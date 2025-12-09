Prime Time Band Strikes the First Holiday Note in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara is already in the holiday spirit, holding an early rehearsal as they prepare for a festive downtown concert open to the entire community. Led by longtime director Dr. Paul Mori, the group is polishing a program that blends classic Christmas carols with modern holiday favorites.

The free Downtown Holiday Concert and Sing-Along takes place Friday, December 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on the State Street steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. The outdoor setting will turn State Street into a seasonal gathering spot for families, friends, and visitors.

Guest vocalist Amanda Elliott will perform alongside the band and lead the audience in a sing-along, encouraging full crowd participation. The Dos Pueblos High School Choir, directed by Courtney Anderson, will also join the performance, adding youthful energy to the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring a chair, and enjoy a relaxed evening of live music. Song lyrics will be available through a QR code and printed handouts, with limited seating provided.

The Prime Time Band is a group of amateur musicians ranging in age from 40 to 90-plus, united by a mission to provide free concerts for the community and create an accessible entry point for mature adults to make music.