Residents Scramble for Sandbags as Powerful Storm Hits Southern California

By
today at 8:00 pm
Published 7:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Calls are coming in from Montecito residents wondering why they couldn’t find sandbags at Lower Manning Park.

The Montecito Fire Department says construction at the site is preventing a sandbag station from opening there until Friday afternoon.

Self-serve sandbag stations are open today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at several locations in Santa Barbara.

Residents can pick up free sandbags at the City Annex Yard on East Yanonali Street and at Fire Station 7 on Stanwood Drive.

People are reminded to bring gloves and shovels and fill bags only halfway, with a limit of 20 bags per household.

In Montecito, sandbags are available at the Fire Protection District Headquarters on San Ysidro Road.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

