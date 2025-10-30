Shelterbox USA Taps Santa Barbara Art World for Global Disaster Aid

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - ShelterBox USA is partnering with Miss Daisy’s Consign for a Cause in Santa Barbara to raise disaster relief funds through original art sales.

The debut features a wall-size painting by renowned artist Brad Nack along with rare folk-art treasures.

Every purchase helps provide emergency shelter and lifesaving supplies for families who have lost everything to disaster.

“Us to get to go out having a nice life we should be grateful for that and I’m so glad the sale of this painting will go to support people who are really in need," said artist Brad Nack.

“A way for people to make a difference in our community by choosing their own charity to receive the benefit of that sale," said owner Glenn Novack of Miss Daisy's Consignment & Auction House.

Organizers say this auction could become a model for global giving through local art.