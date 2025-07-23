Santa Barbara Zoo to Open New Tropical Wonders Exhibit Featuring 12-foot Burmese Python

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s heating up at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

But not because of the weather.

A brand-new exhibit called Tropical Wonders is about to open, bringing guests face-to-face with some of the world’s most exotic species, including one very slithery superstar.

The new Tropical Wonders exhibit transports visitors into a lush rainforest environment.

It's home to vibrant birds, colorful frogs, and one seriously impressive resident: a 12-foot Burmese python.

Zoo staff say the exhibit is designed to educate the public on biodiversity and the importance of rainforest conservation.

But it’s the python that’s stealing the spotlight, and he's projected to fascinate guests with its size, strength, and slow, mesmerizing movements.

Tropical Wonders will be open to the public on Friday, and zoo officials say it’s just the beginning of even more immersive wildlife experiences to come.