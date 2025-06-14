‘No Kings’ protests underway across Southern California

VENTURA, Calif. - Thousands of people came to the 'No Kings' protest in Ventura on Saturday morning.

The protest was held near the Government Center.

Thousands filled the area of Victoria Avenue and Telephone Road holding signs, balloons and singing chants.

Participants came as part of a national day of action called “No Kings.”

This is in reference to what organizers describe as the authoritarian nature of Trump’s White House.

Congressman Carbajal came to the gathering to share his message highlighting the importance of safety.

Participants shared their frustrations about the national administration.

For several hours, they filled the sidewalks as well as the lawn in front of the government center.

The protests are taking place on Flag Day as a parade is scheduled in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary.

This day is also Trump’s 79th birthday.

Protests are also underway in Thousand Oaks, Ojai, Oxnard, Simi Valley and Moorpark.