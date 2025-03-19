Skip to Content
Lifestyle

SBCC Extended Learning kicks off Job Fair in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 3:00 pm
Published 3:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Visitors from all over town came to learn about jobs at the Santa Barbara City College Job Fair on Tuesday.

The school's extended learning offered job-seekers a chance to connect with employers who are actively hiring.

The event, titled "The future looks bright," included representatives from over a dozen businesses and organizations.

Some of them include Goodwill, the City of Santa Barbara, Hilton Santa Barbara, NurseCore of Santa Barbara and more.

"It's going pretty good I've seen a lot of the employers that I've had my eyes on and places that I would love to work," said student Chernor Diallo of SBCC.

"I've had a lot of really great people come up to me ... lots of resumes and I'm excited to get them all hired," said recruiter Tracy Ryan of NurseCore Home Health Agency.

During the job fair, visitors also got a chance to have on-the-spot interviews with employers.


Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content