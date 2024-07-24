Santa Barbara Symphony to join One805Live! at Kevin Costner’s estate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Symphony will join One805Live! for the first time to support first responders this year.

The symphony will accompany selected artists on stage.

Members of the symphony are considered some of the most sought-after orchestral musicians in the region.

I's also the only music education program tied to a professional symphony orchestra

Managers of the symphony are honored to join One805Live! in September.

"The symphony is so excited because as a nonprofit we are here to serve our community … and the first responders are near and dear to all of Santa Barbara's hearts and we are so proud to be supporting the first responders," said president and CEO Kathryn Martin of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

One805Live! is set for September 20th at Kevin Costner's estate in Summerland.