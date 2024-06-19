Dollar Tree store set to take over the recently closed 99 Cents only store in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It will be a quick turnaround for the recently closed 99 Cent Only building, now vacant in the 400 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. Dollar Tree is moving in.

A large green and white sign is up on the building where it faces State Street. The main entrance has been down a walkway on the Haley Street side and a dumpster is there.

Inside the leftovers from the previous operators remain, following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

Dollar tree is also a discounted chain. It is picking up 170 stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

The company said the new stores will likely be remodeled and stocked for an opening in the fall. Dollar Tree is already in the market with a store in the Fairview Center in Goleta. There are also Central Coast Dollar Tree locations including in Ventura County, Lompoc, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

This acquisition is critical for Santa Barbara's downtown district which has been challenged by an estimated 39 vacancies (14 are temporary pop-ups now) and a path forward that has not been finished yet as part of the State Street master plan.

