Summertime and a new look to upper downtown in Santa Barbara should bolster the businesses there

Changes in the 1300 block of State Street in downtown could help boost the economy.
John Palminteri
By
today at 12:11 pm
Published 12:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Three big components are coming together in the next week that could have positive economic implications in downtown Santa Barbara. They include the arrival of summer, the return of sunshine and the repaving and striping on State Street from Victoria to Sola Streets.

The forecasters see the end of the hours-long overcast daily and the return of sunshine with temperatures staying in the 70's. Most business owners said the sun makes a major difference in the outlook for customers to want to come out, shop, eat and stay out later in business areas.

The start of summer is on the way in the next week along with the Summer Solstice Parade which is a full weekend of events on Santa Barbara Street and at Alameda Park.

This week, 1300 State Street and the first block of west Victoria Street have seen repaving, restriping and a new design to fit two way traffic, bikes and pedestrians. It is expected to bring a renewed vitality to the area which has restaurants, art galleries and other retail stores.

One restaurant that lost a parklet in the remodeling, Opal, will be adding 10 sidewalk dining seats.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

