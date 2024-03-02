Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is off to a tasty start

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The flavors are back!

More than 100 choices of food and beverages are now featured during the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival that began March 1 and runs through April 22.

Guests can purchase 'Sip and Savor' passes that allows them to sample multiple menu items spread across 10 festival marketplaces, select carts and participating dining locations.

One of the new highlights of the festival is a plant-forward menu available at the marketplace Earth Eats.

A Baja-style plant-based fish taco is part of that menu.

Along with the food and drinks inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of California, the festival also features plenty of entertainment.

The popular attraction 'Soarin' Over California' returns for the duration of the festival and a new interactive kids show debuts called "Confection Purfection with the SuperKitties."

Inspired by a Disney Junior series, chefs ages 3-11 can decorate cupcakes as they discover how the magic of food saves the day.

More details are available on Disneyland.com