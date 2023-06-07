Hundreds of cyclists pedaling through the Central Coast this week during annual AIDS/Lifecycle ride

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The annual AIDS/Lifecycle bike ride is now pedaling through the Central Coast this week, bringing more than 1,400 cyclists and hundreds of other volunteers into the area for a four-day period.

The a event fully-supported, seven-day 545 mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that raises money and awareness in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

"All of the money raised through this event helps to provide the life changing services for people living with HIV, both in San Francisco and Los Angeles," said Dr. Tyler TerMeer,San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO. "This year we raised $11.7 million that will make a world of difference in the lives of those we serve."

The ride started in San Francisco on Sunday at the Cow Palace and will conclude this Saturday at Santa Monica Beach.

On Tuesday, the cyclists first entered the three-day portion of their ride on the Central Coast with an overnight stop at the Paso Robles Event Center, home of the California Mid-State Fair.

With a journey starting in Paso Robles and concluding in Santa Marima, today's ride takes cyclists along some of the most picturesque locations found anywhere in California.

"It's been good," said cyclist Kevin Carnell. "It was challenging in the beginning. Lots of hills. Rolling hills, so it wasn't like you do one hill and then you're done., but It's been great. Very beautiful and very scenic."

Carnell, who lives in Chicago and has participated in the ride in the past, noted how the event for many is a life-changing experience.

"I meet so many different people from all walks of life," said Carnell. "I learn more about myself with every ride. I'm learning patience. I'm learning grace. I'm learning to look out for other people, as well as I am myself. It's a very valuable week and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

On Thursday, cyclists will pedal a much shorter distance, riding from Santa Maria to Riverbend Park in Lompoc.

Later in the week on Friday, the route will start in Lompoc and end at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura.

For more information on the AIDS/Lifecycle, click here.