today at 9:13 am
Christmas tree shopping in the rain? Tree growers discuss soggy tree safety in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you're planning to shop for a Christmas tree in Santa Barbara on Thursday, there's a chance you'll be buying it in the rain.

But tree growers in Santa Barbara say, if you try to set up a wet tree inside the house, it could be disastrous.

Screws or anchors don't usually go properly into a rain-soaked trunk.

Customers coming to Anthony's Christmas Trees are already faced with the challenge of this year's Christmas tree shortage across California.

So you may not get the type of tree or size you're hoping for according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

There's even a shortage of artificial Christmas trees this year.

The American Christmas Tree Association, a group representing artificial tree suppliers says all retailers will likely face reduced supply and increased prices this year.

But this week's wet weather adds another challenge to the whole tree shopping experience.

If you've decided to get a real Christmas tree, and you're buying it in the rain, there are several soggy tree safety tips.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

