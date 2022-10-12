Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network releases rescued cormorant sea birds back into wild

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network released rescued sea birds in Goleta this week.

Experts at the center say the cormorant is one of the most difficult sea birds to treat.

So they are especially excited to release two of them back into the wild.

The wildlife team says the sea birds arrived dehydrated and emaciated about a month ago.

Managers at the rehabilitation center say their team is currently treating over 100 animals at its facility in Santa Barbara.