Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 12:02 pm
Published 11:57 am

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network releases rescued cormorant sea birds back into wild

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network released rescued sea birds in Goleta this week.

Experts at the center say the cormorant is one of the most difficult sea birds to treat.

So they are especially excited to release two of them back into the wild.

The wildlife team says the sea birds arrived dehydrated and emaciated about a month ago.

Managers at the rehabilitation center say their team is currently treating over 100 animals at its facility in Santa Barbara.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content