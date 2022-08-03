Visitors from over seas discover confetti eggs at La Fiesta in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Visitors from around the region and over seas are coming to Santa Barbara for the annual La Fiesta.

One of the most popular aspects of the festival are the colorfully decorated eggshells filled with confetti.

Dozens of local families are selling the eggs along State Street.

They are considered the must have item for a fun-filled fiesta experience.

Sold on the streets by vendors, these decorated eggshells are filled with confetti.

Visitors from England just discovered the confetti eggs on State Street today.

"My reaction to getting eggs on me and being on TV, well, it doesn't happen every day," said visitor Ruful Holder from England.

The vendors will continue selling the confetti eggs along State Street and other areas of Downtown Santa Barbara throughout the duration of La Fiesta.