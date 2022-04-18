$675,000 rehabilitation project breaks ground at Chapel Plaza in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An old underused parking lot is in the works to become a new recreation center in Santa Maria.

Located on the corner of North Pine Street and West Chapel Street, crews broke ground to rehabilitate Chapel Plaza.

The new project is expected to include attractive landscaping, a multi-use recreational venue and serve as a neighborhood gathering place.

Chapel Plaza will be complete with a stage, lighting, seating and musical area for recreation and leisure activities.

It will also offer social services for the community.

Once construction is complete, the plaza will be open daily for public use.

It will also offer planned recreation events in the evening with food trucks, concerts, and drop in “Family Fun Nights.”

This is a $675,000 rehabilitation project for the 39,625-square-foot under-utilized parking lot located.

The Chapel Plaza will be located on 224 Chapel Street and maintained by the City.

The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant.