Fiesta marketplace sets up in Casa de La Guerra

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Without the Old Spanish Days mercado in downtown Santa Barbara, the Mujeras Makers Market will be taking place Friday and Saturday in the Casa de La Guerra.

The location is on De la Guerra Street across from the plaza and City Hall.

Vendors specializing in handmade products, candles, soaps, clothing and vintage products will be on site.

The market has been taking place monthly in a parking lot on Milpas Street and it will return there, but for this month, they are using the Casa de La Guerra location.

There will also be food for sale, and a DJ with music.

The event is being coordinated through the Trust for Historic Preservation.

It will be held 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

