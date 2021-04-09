Santa Maria Elks announce 2021 Rodeo Queen candidates

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Queen candidates for the 2021 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade were announced Friday morning.

The much-anticipated unveiling was held at the Elks Event Center instead of the annual Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling introduced the candidates one-by-one during the event that was attended by a small group of family and Elks Lodge members.

The Queen candidates are:

Avery Nelson – St. Joseph High School – sjhsrodeoqueen.com

Chloe LeMaire – NSBC United Way – elksrodeoqueen.com

Faith Totorica – Santa Maria Kiwanis Noontime – smkiwanisrodeoqueen.com

Isabelle Gamino – Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe – (FB) Guadalupe Kiwanis Elks Rodeo Queen Candidate

For information on their upcoming events you can visit their Facebook and/or websites.

Last week, it was announced the he 78th Annual Elks Rodeo & Parade would be pushed back to Labor Day weekend, on Sept. 2-5.

The Queen will be crowned on Friday, Sept. 3 during the second night of the Rodeo.

The longtime Santa Maria tradition was originally scheduled for its traditional date in early June, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Rodeo & Parade.

With today's unveiling, the candidates will have six months to raise funds, instead of the traditional six weeks.

Since the first Rodeo in 1943, the annual Elks Rodeo Queen Contest has raised more than $14 million, with all of the money distributed to youth recreation programs in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas.

For more information on the 78th Annual Elks Rodeo & Parade, click here.