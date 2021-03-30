Monterey Bay Aquarium to reopen in May

Lifestyle

MONTEREY, Calif. - The Monterey Bay Aquarium will be welcoming visitors once again in May.

According to the aquarium, aquarium members will be allowed to visit the facility May 1 - 14 with the ability to reserve tickets beginning April 26.

After that, all guests will be allowed at the aquarium with ticket purchases beginning May 15.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has had its doors shuttered through virtually all of the pandemic, nearly opening at one point before staff were forced to cancel those plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast.

But it isn't opening without modifications, of course. Like many other business sectors that are reopening, the aquarium is requiring face masks for anyone over the age of three.

The aquarium says visitors will not be able to purchase tickets at the main entrance. Tickets can only be purchased online.

There will also be a one-way path throughout the aquarium but guests are asked to commit to social distancing guidelines set by the state health department.

For more on the changes and updates on when you can purchase tickets, visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium website.

This story reported by our sister station KION 5/46.