COVID-safe Valentine’s date: SB café, UCSB Arts & Lectures team up for dinner & virtual show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The first Valentine's Day during the pandemic presents a new challenge for couples looking for a COVID-safe romantic evening.

UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures is partnering with La Paloma Café in downtown Santa Barbara to help solve that problem by creating a "dinner and a show" Valentine's Day evening.

People can buy tickets to a virtual show featuring revered musicians--cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan--while ordering takeout dinner from La Paloma.

The show will be live on Friday night, but ticket-buyers can watch the show any time throughout the weekend as long as they buy before a Friday evening deadline.

A link to purchase show tickets and see the Valentine's Day menu will be available later today.

