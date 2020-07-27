RV sales rolling up record numbers during pandemic

Lifestyle

NIPOMO, Calif. -- It's been quite a year for Central Coast RV dealerships.

The local businesses are racking up record number of sales over the past three months.

The boom in business comes at the same time the nation is still in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health crisis has caused many to adjust the way they are vacationing.

With an RV or trailer seen as a safer way to travel, sales of the units at Trailer Hitch RV in Nipomo have spiked since April.

Trailer Hitch has experienced record sales in each of the past three months.

Demand have been so high, customers are having to wait several weeks for some models.

Currently, the business has 30 customers that have put deposits down, and are now waiting for the delivery of their unit.

At Sky River RV in Pismo Beach, sales have also eclipsed all previous records.

