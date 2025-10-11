Skip to Content
Latino Local

Panteón Fest celebrates third year at Heritage Square in Oxnard

Panteón Fest held in Oxnard's Heritage Square
By
today at 8:18 pm
Published 7:50 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The third annual Panteón Fest filled Heritage Square.

People of all ages attended the festival in Oxnard.

It is a celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

Families worked on their altars throughout the plaza in Oxnard to celebrate loved ones they miss.

One of the most popular altars included a classic Ford.

Erika Martin Del Campo of Santa Barbara emceed the event.

"The third annual festival magical and so special it is a representation of the Latino culture, Pipiripau has been putting this on for the third year and it really is just celebrating the Latino culture the Hispanic culture and it is such a wonderful highlight that brings out entire community together," said Martin Del Campo.

The program included a DJ spinning records, dancing, mariachi and a Catrin and Catrina contest.

Article Topic Follows: Latino Local

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content