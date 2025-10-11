Panteón Fest celebrates third year at Heritage Square in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The third annual Panteón Fest filled Heritage Square.

People of all ages attended the festival in Oxnard.

It is a celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

Families worked on their altars throughout the plaza in Oxnard to celebrate loved ones they miss.

One of the most popular altars included a classic Ford.

Erika Martin Del Campo of Santa Barbara emceed the event.

"The third annual festival magical and so special it is a representation of the Latino culture, Pipiripau has been putting this on for the third year and it really is just celebrating the Latino culture the Hispanic culture and it is such a wonderful highlight that brings out entire community together," said Martin Del Campo.

The program included a DJ spinning records, dancing, mariachi and a Catrin and Catrina contest.