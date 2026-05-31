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Mapa de resultados de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia por departamentos: dónde gana cada candidato

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Published 2:18 pm

Por Jhasua Razo, CNN en Español

Los colombianos acudieron a las urnas para elegir al próximo presidente. Los candidatos más posicionados son el oficialista Iván Cepeda y los opositores Abelardo de la Espriella y Paloma Valencia. Las encuestas indican que habría una segunda vuelta. En juego está la continuidad del proyecto de Gustavo Petro y un cambio hacia la derecha.

Sigue la cobertura en vivo de CNN en Español con minuto a minuto, análisis en tiempo real y transmisión en directo de los resultados.

Mira el mapa de resultados de la primera vuelta presidencial en Colombia y conoce cuál candidato gana en cada uno de los departamentos.

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