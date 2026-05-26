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Muere al menos una persona y varias resultan heridas tras implosión en una planta de papel y embalaje en Washington

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Published 12:21 pm

Por Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Al menos una persona murió y varias resultaron heridas tras una implosión relacionada con materiales peligrosos en un gran depósito de productos químicos de tratamiento en una planta de papel y empaques en el estado de Washington, informaron autoridades de bomberos.

El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 7:30 a.m., hora local, en la instalación de Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co., informó el Departamento de Bomberos de Longview.

La implosión se produjo tras la ruptura de un tanque que contenía licor blanco, indicó la agencia.

Varias personas sufrieron quemaduras químicas y otras lesiones, según el departamento de bomberos. No existe una amenaza inmediata para el público, dijo el departamento.

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