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Muere Kyle Busch, campeón de la NASCAR Cup Series en dos ocasiones; tenía 41 años

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Published 3:25 pm

Por Jacob Lev, CNN

Kyle Busch, campeón de la NASCAR Cup Series en dos ocasiones, murió a la edad de 41 años, anunciaron su familia y su equipo el jueves.

Más temprano el jueves, su familia había dicho que Busch estaba hospitalizado con una enfermedad grave. La familia no especificó el tipo de enfermedad.

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