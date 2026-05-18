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¡Neymar jugará el Mundial 2026! Ancelotti presentó a la lista final de 26 convocados, con sorpresas

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Published 2:18 pm

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Habrá “último baile”. Neymar Jr. jugará su cuarto Mundial, al ser incluido por Carlo Ancelotti en la lista final de 26 futbolistas que aterrizarán en el torneo organizado por Canadá, Estados Unidos y México.

Neymar, que no había sido convocado desde que el entrenador italiano asumió el cargo, es una de las tantas sorpresas que tiene la nómina brasileña.

Arqueros (3)

  • Alisson (Liverpool)
  • Ederson (Fenerbahçe)
  • Weverton (Gremio)

Defensores (9)

  • Alex Sandro (Flamengo)
  • Bremer (Juventus)
  • Danilo (Flamengo)
  • Douglas Santos (Zenit)
  • Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)
  • Ibañez (Al Ahli)
  • Léo Pereira (Flamengo)
  • Marquinhos (PSG)
  • Wesley (Roma)

Mediocampistas (5)

  • Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)
  • Casemiro (Manchester United)
  • Danilo (Botafogo)
  • Fabinho (Al-Ittihad)
  • Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

Delanteros (9)

  • Endrick (Lyon)
  • Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
  • Igor Thiago (Brentford)
  • Luiz Henrique (Zenit)
  • Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)
  • Neymar (Santos)
  • Raphinha (Barcelona)
  • Rayan (Bournemouth)
  • Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

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