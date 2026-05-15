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Fuerzas estadounidenses y nigerianas matan a comandante de ISIS, según Trump

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Published 9:25 pm

Por Laura Sharman, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump anunció que las fuerzas estadounidenses y nigerianas abatieron el viernes a un alto comandante del grupo militante ISIS.

“Esta noche, bajo mis órdenes, las valientes fuerzas estadounidenses y las Fuerzas Armadas de Nigeria ejecutaron a la perfección una misión meticulosamente planificada y muy compleja para eliminar del campo de batalla al terrorista más activo del mundo”, escribió Trump en una publicación de Truth Social a última hora del viernes (hora de Miami).

El presidente identificó al objetivo como “Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, segundo al mando del ISIS a nivel mundial”, y añadió: “Ya no aterrorizará al pueblo de África ni ayudará a planificar operaciones contra los estadounidenses”.

No es el primer ataque mortal que Trump ordena contra presuntos militantes del Estado Islámico en Nigeria, a quienes ha acusado de perseguir a los cristianos en ese país de África Occidental.

En diciembre, Trump afirmó haber ordenado un “ataque contundente y letal contra ISIS” en el noroeste de Nigeria, grupo que, según él, había estado asesinando a cristianos inocentes.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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