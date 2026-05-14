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Cuba dice que el director de la CIA, John Ratcliffe, se reunió con el ministro del Interior en La Habana

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Published 2:10 pm

Por Patrick Oppmann, CNN

El director de la CIA, John Ratcliffe, encabezó este jueves una delegación de Estados Unidos a La Habana para reunirse con funcionarios del Gobierno de Cuba, mientras la isla enfrenta el colapso de su sector energético en medio de crecientes tensiones con Estados Unidos, según informó el Gobierno de Cuba.

“Tras la solicitud presentada por el Gobierno de Estados Unidos para que una delegación presidida por el director de la CIA, John Ratcliffe, fuera recibida en La Habana, la Dirección Revolucionaria aprobó la realización de esta visita y la reunión con su contraparte del Ministerio del Interior”, indicó el comunicado.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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