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Estados Unidos ataca instalaciones militares en Irán mientras ambos países intercambian fuego

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Published 3:03 pm

Por Zachary Cohen y Billy Stockwell, CNN

Las fuerzas estadounidenses atacaron instalaciones militares iraníes responsables de lanzar una serie de ataques “no provocados” con misiles, drones y pequeñas embarcaciones contra buques de guerra estadounidenses que transitaban el estrecho de Ormuz, informó el jueves el Comando Central de Estados Unidos.

“Las fuerzas de EE.UU. interceptaron ataques iraníes no provocados y respondieron con ataques en defensa propia mientras destructores de misiles guiados de la Marina de EE.UU. transitaban el estrecho de Ormuz hacia el golfo de Omán, el 7 de mayo”, dijo el CENTCOM en un comunicado de prensa.

Las instalaciones iraníes atacadas por las fuerzas estadounidenses incluyeron “sitios de lanzamiento de misiles y drones, ubicaciones de mando y control; y nodos de inteligencia, vigilancia y reconocimiento”, según el CENTCOM.

Un portavoz de las Fuerzas Armadas de Irán afirmó que los ataques aéreos estadounidenses impactaron zonas civiles a lo largo de las costas de la isla de Qeshm, Bandar Khamir y Sirik.

También sostuvo que Estados Unidos violó el alto el fuego en vigor al atacar un petrolero iraní que se dirigía hacia el estrecho de Ormuz.

Irán respondió con una “acción recíproca” al atacar buques militares estadounidenses al este del estrecho y al sur del puerto de Chabahar, dijo el portavoz en un mensaje en video difundido por medios estatales.

Un reporte de medios estatales iraníes indicó que instalaciones comerciales en el muelle Bahman, en la isla de Qeshm, habían sido atacadas en un intercambio de disparos entre las fuerzas de seguridad iraníes y “el enemigo”.

En su comunicado, el Comando Central de Estados Unidos afirmó que las fuerzas estadounidenses “no buscan una escalada”, pero que el ejército está “listo para proteger a las fuerzas estadounidenses”.

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