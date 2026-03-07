Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

María Corina Machado dice que asistirá a la asunción de José Antonio Kast en Chile

By
Published 11:40 am

CNN en Español

La dirigente opositora de Venezuela, María Corina Machado, anunció que estará presente en el acto de traspaso de mando en Chile, en el que asumirá sus funciones el presidente electo, José Antonio Kast.

La ceremonia en la que entregará el mando el presidente de Chile, Gabriel Boric, está contemplada para este 11 y 12 de marzo.

Kast había invitado a Machado al acto de traspaso de mando, según dijo la Oficina de la Vocería Oficial de Machado en un comunicado publicado en X.

En su visita a Chile, Machado tiene prevista además una serie de actividades, entre ellas el lanzamiento de la Cátedra Sebastián Piñera de la Universidad del Desarrollo (UDD), a la que la fue invitada por la familia del expresidente.

María Corina Machado salió de Venezuela en diciembre pasado para recibir la medalla del Premio Nobel de la Paz en Noruega, luego de pasar casi un año en la clandestinidad.

Días atrás, la líder opositora venezolana aseguró que en las “próximas semanas” volverá a su país, donde se preparará, según dijo, para “una nueva y gigantesca victoria electoral”, a poco más de dos meses de la captura del presidente Nicolás Maduro por parte de fuerzas estadounidenses.

“Voy a regresar en pocas semanas a Venezuela. Quiero hacerlo como también lo desean cientos y miles de exiliados en el mundo entero. Llegaremos para abrazarnos, trabajar juntos, para garantizar una transición a la democracia ordenada y sostenible e indetenible. Preparémonos, viene una gran tarea, la libertad se acerca”, dijo en un video publicado el domingo en sus redes sociales.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.