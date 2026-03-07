Skip to Content
Dónde votar y cómo consultar tu puesto y mesa de votación para las elecciones legislativas de Colombia 2026

Published 4:16 am

Por CNN Español

Para saber dónde votar el 8 de marzo de 2026 en las elecciones legislativas de Colombia, una jornada en la que también hay consultas interpartidistas para aspirantes presidenciales, debes consultar el censo electoral de la Registraduría. Allí podrás verificar el puesto de votación, la dirección del lugar y el número de mesa en la que estás habilitado para sufragar.

El censo electoral es de 41.287.084 personas, según la Registraduría. De ese total, 40.036.238 ciudadanos están habilitados para votar en el territorio nacional y 1.250.846 en el exterior, quienes podrán sufragar en 125.259 mesas distribuidas en 13.746 puestos de votación para elegir a los representantes al Congreso de la República.

La consulta se hace en línea y solo necesitas tu número de cédula:

  • Ingresa a la plataforma oficial de la Registraduría.
  • Selecciona el tipo de elección (Congreso de la República 2026).
  • Digita tu número de documento.
  • Haz clic en “consultar”.

El sistema te mostrará:

  • El lugar de votación donde estás inscrito
  • La dirección del puesto
  • El número de mesa
  • El municipio y departamento

Debes votar en el lugar donde tengas inscrita tu cédula. Si no hiciste el cambio de puesto antes del cierre del proceso de inscripción, seguirás habilitado en el mismo sitio donde votaste la última vez.

Si al ingresar tu documento no estás en el censo electoral, debes presentar una reclamación ante la Registraduría para que verifique tu situación.

Si realizaste la inscripción de la cédula para estas elecciones, puedes descargar el comprobante del trámite (formulario E-4) en la misma plataforma y confirmar el nuevo puesto asignado.

La Registraduría también habilitó un chatbot oficial en WhatsApp que permite:

  • Consultar tu lugar de votación
  • Verificar si eres jurado
  • Conocer candidatos y tarjetas electorales
  • Revisar resultados el día de la elección

Solo necesitas escribir al número oficial y enviar tu número de cédula.

  • Solo puedes votar en el puesto donde estás inscrito.
  • La mesa aparece en la consulta: no necesitas buscarla manualmente en el lugar.
  • Lleva tu cédula original (amarilla con hologramas o digital).

