Salinas and Watsonville Agriculture Worker Strike Continues

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) — Agricultural workers in Watsonville and Salinas have been on strike for several days, claiming that their demands are not being considered by farming companies.

This is the second strike so far this year, with the first taking place last April. Those workers claiming that the company Eat Sweet Farms had reduced their compensation among other unfavorable working conditions.

“The wages they are paying are very low, we demand fair treatment for all,” said one strawberry picker in Salinas, Fidela Lopez.

“It’s not just us, there are many other workers who have already returned to work,” said another farmworker Roselia Lopez. “We are unhappy with the treatment we are receiving from the supervisor, and we have many complaints.”

KION reached out to Eat Sweet Farms for comment but they declined to provide a statement.

Workers say that they are receiving $2.60 per box plus $16.50 per hour, which, they say, compared to H-2A visa workers, which are much higher.

They also say that sometimes pesticides are sprayed in the rows even while they are working.

Some now fearing retaliation and deciding to return to work.

Local agencies now stepping in to help.

“Workers have the right to strike without being reprimanded or sanctioned by their employer,” said an investigator with Agriculture Labor Relations Board of California (ALRB) Federico Guzmán Nieto.

Workers have been on strike since Thursday, saying they were only offered the opportunity to submit individual complaints, which ALRB says is a violation of their right to assemble.

