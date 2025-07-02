Bryan Kohberger admits he killed four University of Idaho students

Ariel Jensen

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Bryan Kohberger has admitted in court that he killed four University of Idaho students.

Judge Stephen Hippler accepted the plea deal at a hearing that wrapped up around noon on Wednesday in a Boise courtroom. Kohberger pleaded guilty to four first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen. The murders happened at a home near the University of Idaho campus in November 2022.

During the hearing, prosecutors laid out some of their evidence, including pings showing Kohberger’s cell phone in the area of the King Road home where the murders happened. The judge read the plea offer and confirmed that Kohberger accepts and understands the consequences. After that, Judge Hippler walked through each of the four murder charges, as well as a burglary charge. Kohberger pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

The judge started the hearing by admonishing those who had contacted the court to share their opinions on the plea deal. The judge said some of those comments had been forwarded to law enforcement.

As part of the plea deal, Kohberger will avoid the death penalty and will receive four life sentences in prison. He will also receive an additional ten-year prison sentence on the burglary charge. He will also waive his right to an appeal.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves is blasting the plea deal, accusing the prosecutors of mishandling and rushing the deal.

