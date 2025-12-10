GoFundMe names California as most generous state in 2025

Cynthia White

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – California is officially the most generous state in America according to GoFundMe’s 2025 Year in Help report.

GoFundMe released the report celebrating the generosity of individuals and nonprofits worldwide who helped each other throughout the year.

This is the first time California has topped the list for the most generous state in the U.S. In addition, California is home to 5 of the top 10 most generous communities in the U.S. this year, with Los Angeles, Marin, Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara and Ventura all making the list.

Locally, Coachella Valley communities came together in 2025 on GoFundMe. Notable fundraisers in valley were Restoring The Velvet Rope, a business that sustained heavy damages when a powerful explosion rocked downtown Palm Springs, and Save Oscar’s Palm Springs, a downtown restaurant that needed support to keep its doors open.

California had more repeat donors than any other state across the country. The outpouring of support was evident after wildfires swept through Altadena and Pacific Palisades at the beginning of the year – resulting in the most generous day of the year globally on Jan. 10, 2025, amid those wildfires.

An average of one in every five California households donated to a GoFundMe this year.

