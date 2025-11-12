U.S. House sends bill to end government shutdown to Trump’s desk

Garrett Hottle

Update 5:30 p.m. – House passes bill, President Trump expected to sign it into law at 6:45 p.m. PT.

The House passed the government funding bill by a vote of 222-209 – sending the measure to President Trump’s desk for final signature to re-open the government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie and Greg Steube voted against the bill along with most Democrats.

Six Democratic Reps. Thomas Suozzi, Jared Golden, Henry Cuellar Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Adam Gray and Don Davis voted in favor.

Update 3:50 p.m.

Congressman Raul Ruiz voted no on the spending bill, writing in a statement:

“From the very start of the shutdown, I have fought to reopen the government, protect health care, and lower costs for working people. While the funding bill offers some relief for those hurt by the shutdown, it will also drive-up costs for millions of families by as much as $18,000 a year because it intentionally leaves out extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits. That’s why I’m voting no, and I’ll keep fighting to protect health care and lower costs for working people.”

Update 3:30 p.m.

The House has cleared a key procedural hurdle to set up a final vote on the Senate-passed funding package to reopen the federal government.

Original Report

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The United States House of Representatives returns to session today with a vote expected to end the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history. The legislation, which previously passed the United States Senate, would fund the government through Jan. 30 and resume many federal operations.

The House begins voting at about 2:10 p.m. PT (5:10 p.m. ET), with a final tally expected around 4:15 p.m. PT (7:15 p.m. ET), according to the Senate Majority Leader’s schedule.

Back pay for federal workers

Federal workers, including those in the Coachella Valley and throughout Riverside County who were furloughed or forced to work without pay during the shutdown, will receive back pay once the legislation becomes law. The bill ensures compensation for missed paychecks once systems are fully operational.

SNAP/CalFresh benefits

California’s CalFresh program has been disrupted amid a legal battle over federal funding. Once the bill is signed, local agencies expect benefit issuances to normalize — helping households in Riverside County and across the state dependent on SNAP.

Air travel & PSP

While the Federal Aviation Administration lists 40 major U.S. airports for flight-capacity cuts of as much as 10% during the shutdown, terminals such as Palm Springs International Airport are not on that initial list but are dealing with delays affiliated with the broader network slowdown. Travelers should check flight status and expect travel turbulence to linger even after reopening.

National parks & visitor services

During the funding lapse, visitor services at Joshua Tree National Park and other federally managed areas were reduced. Now that it is reopening, staffing and programs will begin restoring normal operations, improving visitor experience and local tourism support.

While the bill sets funding through Jan. 30, many analysts say further funding battles could resume early next year.

News Channel Three has reached out to our local representatives Congressman Raul Ruiz and Congressman Ken Calvert for interview.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional info as it becomes available.

