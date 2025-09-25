Skip to Content
kesq-local-news

Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, & Cody Johnson to headline 2026 Stagecoach music festival

By
New
Published 5:10 pm

Jesus Reyes

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The lineup for the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival was released on Thursday, with Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone set to headline.

The festival will take place April 24-April 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Passes go on sale Thursday, Oct. 2 at Stagecoach.com

The lineup also features Bailey Zimmerman, Red Clay Strays, Ella Langley, Counting Crows, BigXThaPlug, Riley Green, Journey, Little Big Town, Bush, Gavin Adcock, Teddy Swins (Who will also be at Coachella), Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Brooks & Dunn, Hootie & the Blowfish, Third Eye Blind, and many more.

“Late Night on Mustang” will feature Diplo, Pitbull, and Ludacris.

Guy Fieri will return with his Stagecoach Smokehouse.

The Compton Cowboys are set to return.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on festival season in the Coachella Valley.

Click here to follow the original article.

Article Topic Follows: kesq-local-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content