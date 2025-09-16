Baby Emmanuel Haro still missing as judge sets new court dates for parents in murder case

Garrett Hottle

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro appeared in court Tuesday morning for a felony settlement conference in Riverside.

A judge scheduled their next settlement conference for October 16 and set a preliminary hearing date for October 28. The court also signed a protective order, despite objections from both defense attorneys.

Jake and Rebecca Haro have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and filing a false police report. Prosecutors allege Emmanuel was abused over time and killed sometime between August 5 and August 14. His remains have not been found, despite weeks of searches in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Jake Haro appeared in court wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, seated with his attorney from the Public Defender’s Office. Rebecca Haro was present with her appointed counsel, Jeff Moore of Blumenthal Law Offices.

Outside the courthouse, volunteers with Emmanuel’s Law gathered signatures for their child-protection campaign.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is leading the investigation, said Tuesday there are no new updates on the search for Emmanuel’s remains.

Both defendants remain held in the Riverside County jail on $1 million bail each.

KESQ News Channel 3 will continue to follow developments in this case, including the October 16 settlement conference and October 28 preliminary hearing.

