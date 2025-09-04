Baby Emmanuel Haro: Parents plead not guilty to murder charges

Garrett Hottle

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) — Jake and Rebecca Haro pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and filing a false police report in the presumed death of their 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro.

The Haros were in court for their arraignment Thursday morning in Riverside. Both will return to court on Sept. 16 for a Felony Settlement Conference.

Prosecutors allege Emmanuel was abused over time and died between Aug. 5 and Aug. 14. At a news conference, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said investigators believe Emmanuel “was abused over time” and died from those injuries. Emmanuel’s remains have not been found, but Hestrin said investigators have a strong indication of where the baby’s remains may be.

Both parents are held on $1 million bail.

The charging documents filed last week, list murder and false report counts against both parents and note recommended bail at $1,000,000 each for Jake and Rebecca. The filing alleges the killing occurred between Aug. 5 and Aug. 14, and the false report is dated Aug. 14.

At their Aug. 26 appearance, Public Defender Brian Cosgrove spoke on behalf of the public defender’s office, indicating it cannot represent both parents due to a conflict.

Reporting since has indicated Jake remains with the Public Defender, while Rebecca is expected to be assigned conflict-panel counsel.

A clarification on counsel for Jake and Rebecca Haro is expected to be clarified in court Thursday.

Detectives have stated the originally reported kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, investigators accompanied by Jake Haro in custody clothing we’re spotting searching along Highway 60 near Gilman Springs Road, but did not locate Emmanuel’s remains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents obtained by KESQ News Channel 3 show Jake Haro was convicted of felony child cruelty in 2023 stemming from a 2018 case. And over the prosecution’s objection, a judge granted probation and work-release time. At the same news conference last week Hestrin and Bianco took aim the judges ruling in the case.

Jake also faces a separate felon in possession of firearm and ammunition charge from 2024 according to court documents received by KESQ News Channel 3.

KESQ News Channel 3 previously reported Rebecca Haro is the sister of James Beushausen, convicted in a 2017 murder of his girlfriend in Palm Springs. Rebeca’s mother Mary Beushausen vigorously defended her son in that trial, creating a “justice for James” Facebook group.

KESQ has reached out multiple times to Rebecca’s mother Mary Beushausen and have been told “no comment.”

Former defense attorney Vincent Hughes previously provided a statement on Jake’s behalf but did not appear at the last hearing and has not responded to multiple recent requests for comment.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Emmanuel are encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904 or submit an anonymous tip to We-Tip.

Timeline: Case of Baby Emmanuel

Thursday, Sept. 4: Arraignments at 8:30 a.m., both parents remain jailed on $1 million bail.

Wednesday, Aug. 27: DA Hestrin: Emmanuel was “severely abused over time”, investigators have a strong indication where remains may be; not yet found.

Tuesday, Aug. 26: First appearance; case continued to Sept. 4, complaint filed alleging murder and false report.

Sunday, Aug. 24: Search along Hwy. 60/Gilman Springs with Jake present, no remains found.

Friday, Aug. 22: Parents arrested in Cabazon after detectives concluded the kidnapping claim was false.

Thursday, Aug. 14: Rebecca reports an assault and kidnapping outside a Yucaipa store, deputies and K-9s search; case later reclassified after inconsistencies in her account.

