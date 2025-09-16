Skip to Content
Immigration

Santa Barbara County Takes A Formal Stand Against ICE Raids

Santa Barbara County Takes A Formal Stand Against ICE Raids
County of Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County Takes A Formal Stand Against ICE Raids
By
Published 11:58 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - At July 15th’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, extensive discussion led to an action that was formalized at the September 16th meeting.

In response to heavy-handed actions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) within the county, the board agreed to take decisive action to protect immigrants.

In a 4-to-1 vote, with the abstention coming from Supervisor Bob Nelson, the board formalized taking additional action to reform county policy with regard to immigration.

Specifically, the board has made repeated inquiries to ICE, and even invited them to attend today’s meeting, but all inquiries and invitations have been met with no response.

Board chair Laura Capps says law enforcement has not provided any information on who has been detained, their immigration status, or where they are being held.

Following a suggestion made by a member of the public via Zoom, the board has agreed to ask the county Sheriff to provide A-item presentations at least after the fact of detentions, simply for more information and transparency.

While supervisor Nelson was in support of many elements of the resolution, he felt there were other elements he could not support as they were laced within what he called over politicalization.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content