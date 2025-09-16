Santa Barbara County Takes A Formal Stand Against ICE Raids

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - At July 15th’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, extensive discussion led to an action that was formalized at the September 16th meeting.

In response to heavy-handed actions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) within the county, the board agreed to take decisive action to protect immigrants.

In a 4-to-1 vote, with the abstention coming from Supervisor Bob Nelson, the board formalized taking additional action to reform county policy with regard to immigration.

Specifically, the board has made repeated inquiries to ICE, and even invited them to attend today’s meeting, but all inquiries and invitations have been met with no response.

Board chair Laura Capps says law enforcement has not provided any information on who has been detained, their immigration status, or where they are being held.

Following a suggestion made by a member of the public via Zoom, the board has agreed to ask the county Sheriff to provide A-item presentations at least after the fact of detentions, simply for more information and transparency.

While supervisor Nelson was in support of many elements of the resolution, he felt there were other elements he could not support as they were laced within what he called over politicalization.

