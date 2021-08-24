SLO County still not requiring indoor masking as opposed to nearby Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Unlike nearby Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, San Luis Obispo County is not currently mandating the use of face coverings in indoor settings.

Despite an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, San Luis Obispo County does not require universal indoor masking.

Last Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced it is strongly recommending that people, regardless of vaccination status, wears a mask indoors in public places.

"The Delta variant is sweeping quickly through our community and we need every tool we have to

stop it," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County of San Luis Obispo Health Officer, said in a statement. "While vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19, masking in indoor and crowded outdoor settings will help us curb

the spread of this latest wave of infection."

The current masking policy is a significant different than those currently in place in neighboring Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Two weeks ago, Santa Barbara County reinstated its indoor masking mandate.

Beginning on Friday, August 6, 2021, Santa Barbara County mandated everyone 2 years of age and older is required to wear a mask in all indoor public settings and shared work places regardless of their vaccination status.

Last week, Ventura County also brought back its indoor masking requirement.

Similar to Santa Barbara County, the Ventura County health order requires anyone over the age of two to wear a face covering at all times in all indoor public settings and businesses, with limited exceptions.

“As of today, we reached a rate of 28 cases per 100,000, a 40% increase. I hope that this order will increase mask usage in Ventura County. I expect that this will have a beneficial effect on the increase in COVID-19 infections we are seeing,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.

Much like the rest of California and the nation, San Luis Obispo County is seeing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the most recent numbers released by Public Health Department, the number of activde cases has skyrocketed from 100 active cases on July 16 to 1,250 active cases on August 17.

San Luis Obispo County’s case rate is currently 33.9, the highest it has been since January 2021, while 1,551 new cases have been reported in the first two weeks of August, compared to just 163 cases in the entire month of June.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, click here.



