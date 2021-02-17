SLO County announces more vaccination appointments for next week become available Thursday morning

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County has announced 3,200 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments will become available on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The appointments may be booked either online or over the phone.

The County remains in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution, which includes residents 65-year-old and older, along with healthcare workers, longterm care residents and staff.

“Over 38,000 SLO County residents just became eligible for vaccine, but we only have enough supply for about 3,200 people to get their first dose next week,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We are asking that healthy residents who can continue to safely shelter at home allow their more vulnerable friends and neighbors to book an appointment first.”

All of the first-dose appointments will take place at the Cuesta College vaccination site.

Second doses will also administered at Cuesta College, as well as the other two County-operated clinics, at Arroyo Grande High School and Paso Robles Event Center.

According to a County press release, about 8,300 doses of vaccine will be administered across the three sites.

The County is aiming to vaccinate as many as 1,000 per day at Cuesta College over the five-day period, and about 600 per day at the other two locations.

The Arroyo Grande site will operate Monday through Wednesday, while the Paso Robles location will be open Tuesday through Thursday.

We’ve made great progress in administering first doses of vaccine to over 22,000 of our residents, and many of those people are now ready for their second shot,” said Borenstein. “We are carefully allocating vaccine supply to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, while ensuring that everyone gets both doses within the recommended time period.”

On Wednesday, Borenstein acknowledged extreme winter weather taking place across much of the United States could impact delivery.

"Some of our appointments, particularly our second dose appointments next week are dependant on us getting a shipment that was suppose to have come yesterday," said Borenstein. "We again today got notice they are on pause by the distributor and we are hopeful that we will still see those doses in time, but it is possible that some of our appointments later in the week next week, if we do not get that additional shipment, will have to be postponed."

For more information on vaccination distribution or to book an appointment, visit ReadySLO.org/vaccine.

Information is also available at the County’s Phone Assistance Center at

(805) 534-2444 or (805) 781-4280, 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.