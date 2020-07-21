Santa Maria church continues indoor services despite health order

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria's Christian Family Church of God is continuing to hold church services indoors, despite an order from Governor Newsom mandating churches move operations outside or online.

Lead Pastor Greg Diamanti said the decision to stay open indoors did not come lightly.

"I believe that the life blood of this country is our prayer to the lord," said Diamanti. "If we shut down that avenue to allow people to approach the lord and pray as a group, we believe it hinders the life blood in this country."

The church did close under the initial shelter at home order, but it reopened when the governor lifted that order.

Then last week, Governor Newsom issued that order for several sectors to move outdoors, including churches.

"I specifically remember when President Trump mandated that all governors would keep the churches open, due to the fact that America needs prayer," said Diamanti. He said he chose to follow the President's guidance as the final word.

Diamanti said before the pandemic, they had about 80 to 90 people on a Sunday. Now, during the pandemic, they average between 60 and 65.

The church's services do include music, but parishioners can refrain if they wish. Diamanti urges his congregation to self-govern.

"If they wish to wear a mask, they are more than welcome to come and wear a mask," he said. "If they want to social distance, we even have a balcony with chairs set up and they're welcome to sit up in the balcony."

We asked the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office about enforcement of Governor Newsom's health order for businesses and organizations.

They said enforcement of health officer codes are complex, and can be implemented through several offices, including city code enforcement or planning and development, the sheriff, County Public Health and more.

"It has been the goal to educate and ensure compliance through education," said John Savrnoch, chief deputy district attorney for the District Attorney's Office.

Officers investigating complaints will first visit and educate businesses or individuals who violate a health order, and revisit several times if they deem necessary for further education.

They find that with constant changes, there is much confusion about what current health orders dictate.

"To get to the point where we actually have to utilize the legal process in the courts is absolutely a last resort," said Savrnoch.

He said the only enforcement cases pursued legally so far are those involving COVID patients violating quarantine.