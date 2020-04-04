San Luis Obispo County announces first coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo announced the first coronavirus-related death on Saturday. This person was a North County resident in their 80s who had underlying health conditions.

Public Health said the patient was hospitalized but succumbed to their illness on Saturday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s loved ones,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “As the number of local cases grows, this death is a sad milestone for all of us. Most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, yet this tragic death underscores the urgent need for us to take steps to protect residents who are at higher risk of developing serious illness.”

Public Health reminds the community that those 65 years or older and individuals with health conditions (such as lung or heart disease, diabetes, and a compromised immune system) are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

Everyone at higher risk is advised to stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered by family, friends or a delivery service.

“Now is a good time for those of us that are healthy to contact our friends and family who may be at higher risk and offer support, such as dropping groceries off at their doorstep,” said Wade Horton, Emergency Services Director.

The County said it can help those who do not have any other way of having groceries or prescriptions brought to them. More information about this service is available on ReadySLO.org or by calling the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444.

At this time, there are 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. 65 people have successfully recovered from the illness.