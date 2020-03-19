Gov. Newsom announces statewide order for residents to shelter in homes

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO - Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order for residents to shelter in their homes on Thursday.

Newsom announced the order during a press conference just after 6:30 p.m.

"We direct a statewide order for people to stay at home. That directive goes into force this evening," Gov. Newsom said.

Newsom said the order will remain in place for the time being with no exact timeframe for the order to be lifted.

Newsom said he believes social pressure will keep people in their homes and encourage people to "do the right thing."

"It is time for all of us to recognize, as individuals and as a community, it's time to meet this moment," Newsom said.

Earlier Thursday, Newsom said 56 percent of California residents are expected to become sick from the coronavirus; there are more than 39 million California residents.

Newsom said the state's capacity for hospital beds is more than 100,000 short of what is needed. On Thursday, the Governor asked President Trump

Essential functions will remain in place and essential businesses will be allowed to remain open. Essential businesses include pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and gas stations among other businesses.

Newsom said the latest information can be found on the state's COVID-19 website.