Chumash Casino Resort closes for coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians decided to close the Chumash Casino Resort through the end of March amid coronavirus concerns.

This closure will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday and will continue through the end of the month.

“We have been following the COVID-19 pandemic as it progresses and have taken necessary precautions based on governmental guidance to protect our team members and guests,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “As uncertainty surrounding this threat escalates on an hourly basis, our tribe has decided to proceed with extreme caution and temporarily close the Chumash Casino Resort.”

The Band of Chumash Indians said their team members will continue to be paid during this closure.

They will also notify the public if they decide to extend the closure.

The Chumash Casino Resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.