DoorDash enhancing no-contact delivery for coronavirus safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Popular food delivery service, DoorDash, announced that they will be making some changes in order to ensure the health and safety of those who use their service.

DoorDash said that, in affected areas, they have already started distributing hand sanitizer and gloves to deliverers, who they call Dashers.

The company is also testing enhanced drop-off options for customers and Dashers to easily enable no-contact delivery and further protect the community and their employees. DoorDash said this change should be coming soon.

For those who want no-contact delivery today, DoorDash said they can make the request in their delivery instructions.

DoorDash reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have no reports thus far that suggest the coronavirus can be transmitted by food or food packaging. However, DoorDash said it will be working with restaurants to ensure there are no potential dangers.

DoorDash will also be supporting the Dasher community by introducing a COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program. This program will provide up to two weeks of assistance to Dashers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or need to be quarantined at the direction of public health officials.

DoorDash said this program will be available in every market that they serve in the United States, including Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia.

DoorDash wants to assure the public that they are consulting health experts and monitoring expert recommendations with regard to the coronavirus.