Confirmation hearing delayed for Trump’s surgeon general nominee as she goes into labor with her first child

(CNN) — The Senate hearing for President Donald Trump’s nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, is postponed as the nominee goes into labor with her first child, according to a Senate Health, Education Labor and Pension Committee spokesperson and a person familiar with Means.

As it was planned, Means would be the first nominee to ever appear virtually before the HELP committee, owing to her pregnancy.

The hearing was scheduled two days after Means’ due date, per the person familiar.

Trump nominated Means, author of the best-selling “Good Energy” and an avatar of the ‘Make American Healthy Again’ movement, this May after withdrawing the nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

Means, through her book, blog and speaking appearances, has championed holistic health with a focus on whole and natural foods, exercise, and curbing pharmaceutical prescriptions for chronic ailments.

The Stanford Medicine-trained doctor has also suggested that psychedelics such as psilocybin can be beneficial for mental health, decried broad pesticide use and warned against long-term use of hormonal birth control.

It is not clear yet when the hearing will be rescheduled.

