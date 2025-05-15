Florida becomes second state in US to ban fluoride in public drinking water

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — Florida has become the second state in the nation to ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Farm Bill, which includes language banning the use of any additive in a public water system that does not meet the new definition of a “water quality additive”: a chemical or substance used in public water to specifically address drinking water standards, contaminants or quality.

“Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that’s fine. But forcing it into the water supply is basically forced medication on people,” DeSantis said. “They don’t have a choice. You’re taking that away from them.”

More than 70% of Floridians who use community water systems receive fluoridated water, according to Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who issued guidance in November recommending against community water fluoridation, citing its potential health effects.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that’s found in soil, rocks and water to varying degrees. It is also a byproduct of fertilizer production. On the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, many cities have added fluoride to their treated drinking water for decades to help protect teeth from cavities.

The CDC reiterated its faith in the health benefits of fluoride in 2015, naming water fluoridation one of the “10 Greatest Public Health Achievements of the 21st Century.” The ADA has also emphasized that “eighty years of community water fluoridation at optimal levels has proven to be safe and effective at reducing tooth decay to improve oral health.”

However, research has showed that exposure to fluoridated water during pregnancy is associated with increased neurobehavioral problems in children, and a federal review concluded that higher levels are linked with lower IQ in kids.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to roll back CDC recommendations that fluoride be added to municipal drinking water and has promised that a panel of experts will review the guidelines and make new recommendations.

Kennedy can’t formally prevent communities from adding fluoride to their drinking water, but some states and cities have followed his lead. In March, Utah became the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water.

The US Food and Drug Administration also said this week it is starting the process to remove prescription fluoride tablets and drops from the market. They’re typically prescribed for babies and children who are at high risk of tooth decay because they drink water that doesn’t contain added fluoride.

