Think you can’t make delicious tofu recipes at home? These 4 easy tips will convince you otherwise

(CNN) — Peek inside Jackie Akerberg’s refrigerator and you’ll see a rainbow-hued array of fresh fruits and vegetables, all washed, dried and transferred to glass food storage containers. They’re about to get featured in the bountiful bowls and salads that have become her signature on her Jackfruitful Kitchen Instagram account.

But the real MVP of this recipe developer’s kitchen is actually the palest thing you’ll find in that fridge: tofu.

Protein is what people ask about when they learn Akerberg doesn’t eat any animal products. (She’s been vegan since October 2019 but prefers the more inclusive term “plant-based.”) You won’t get enough if your go-to vegan food sources are Doritos and Oreos, she noted.

But if you “strip things down to the basics and focus on whole foods, including my favorite ingredient, tofu, it’s definitely possible,” said Akerberg, author of “The Clean Vegan Cookbook” published in 2023.

“I typically start every morning with a smoothie made with soy milk, spinach, banana and a plant-based protein powder that blends pea and rice protein,” Akerberg said. “I’m getting 45 grams of protein before the sun comes up.”

For other meals and snacks, Akerberg mixes in staples like beans, lentils, nuts, seeds and tempeh. All of these choices add up to around 100 grams of protein per day, she confirmed. That’s right on par with a common mark promoted during the current high-protein craze.

The recommended dietary allowance of protein for adults is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, or 0.36 grams per pound. For reference, a 150-pound (68-kilogram) person would require 54 grams of protein daily to meet that mark. Nearly all men hit the protein goal or go over, and less than 8% of women fall short, according to estimates.

One of the best and most versatile ways Akerberg has found to get her fill of the muscle-building macronutrient is with tofu. Also known as bean curd, this soybean-based food contains all the essential amino acids, or protein building blocks, that the body can’t make itself.

The inclusion of all those amino acids means that tofu is what dietitians sometimes refer to as a “complete protein,” alongside animal products like eggs, meat and dairy. Tofu is made by curdling fresh soy milk, compressing it into a block, and allowing it to cool, similar to how cheese is made from cow’s milk.

How to cook crave-worthy tofu

Akerberg is on a mission to change tofu’s reputation for being bland, boring or spongy —and convince others that it’s a blank slate solution to add more protein to their meals, too.

You need not be vegan to enjoy it, either: “I don’t think a diet needs to be black and white. I’m choosing to eat plant-based because it makes my body feel amazing, and I love the flavor of these foods. But if you just want to eat one plant-based meal a week or also add tofu to the menu on a day that includes eggs, beef or chicken, that’s also totally cool,” Akerberg said.

Here are her four easy tips to prepare top-notch tofu recipes.

Start with extra-firm tofu

“Many people think tofu is very spongy, soft or mushy, or they just don’t love the texture,” Akerberg said. “I get it, and if you choose firm or extra-firm tofu, you’re going to want to press it (between two plates with a heavy can or bottle on top) for about 30 minutes to remove excess water and create a meatier texture.”

However, if you prefer to skip that pressing step, and especially if you’re new to tofu, “buy high-protein, extra-firm tofu. It eliminates the pressing; it has the meatiest texture; and has the nuttiest taste.”

Try pan-searing your tofu

The quickest and easiest way to cook tofu doesn’t even require you to preheat your oven or grill, Akerberg explained.

To a nonstick skillet coated in cooking spray or a thin layer of oil, add cubes, slabs, triangles or sticks of pressed firm or extra-firm tofu or as-is high-protein tofu. Spread the pieces out in a single layer and sear over medium-low heat for about four minutes per side, or until the surface is golden and releases from the pan easily. Cook for slightly less time on the other side, and you’ll be treated to tofu “that almost tastes like it’s been deep-fried but hasn’t. Toss it in whatever seasoning, sauce or dressing you want afterward, and it’s amazing.”

Season and sauce it up

“Tofu has a neutral, slightly nutty taste, so it takes on any flavor of sauce or seasoning you pair it with,” Akerberg said. “Many cooks love to marinate tofu, which works great. But if you’re pan-searing or baking tofu, it doesn’t even need a marinade.”

She suggested a far quicker and easier alternative: Toss cubes of firm tofu with coconut aminos (a low-sodium, soy sauce-like condiment made from the fermented sap of coconut flowers), then sprinkle them with spices and bake or sear. You’ll see this method come to life in the Tofu Shawarma Bowl recipe below.

“The coconut aminos help the seasonings stick, and it has slight sweetness and deep umami flavor. It does magical things with tofu, because tofu is such a blank slate,” Akerberg said.

On the seasoning side, Akerberg is wild about blackening seasoning, cumin, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder. Nutritional yeast, a high-protein vegan product solid in flakes or powders and made from deactivated baking yeast, tastes savory and cheesy — and is the key ingredient to transform tofu into a scrambled egg substitute.

You also can get saucy after cooking tofu, too, she said. Try drizzling or coating cubes of tofu in your favorite peanut sauce, barbecue sauce or Buffalo sauce to recreate the flavors of familiar dishes you dig.

Switch up your tofu type

Firm tofu of all kinds is ideal when you’re seeking something sturdy enough to stand up to searing, stir-frying, scrambling, baking or grilling, Akerberg said. But don’t pass by its cousin: silken tofu.

“Silken tofu is unpressed and has a higher water content than firm tofu. The texture is very similar to a thick yogurt, custard or pudding. Because of that, it’s phenomenal for desserts and smoothies,” Akerberg explained.

Her favorite use is in chocolate mousse; a dessert that completely disguises the tofu in a whipped, cocoa-flavored cloud. Silken tofu also shines in savory sauces and soups like Creamy High-Protein Gochujang Noodles and Creamy Sweet Corn Soup.

“It’s a terrific swap for those who are in their cottage cheese or Greek yogurt era,” Akerberg said, hinting at the fact that it can often step in as a swap for those trendy dairy products.

Allergic or sensitive to soy? Tofu isn’t off the table. Look for a soy-free tofu made with fava beans, pumpkin seeds, chickpeas or almonds, Akerberg advised.

Tofu Shawarma Bowl

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total cooking time: 40 minutes

Shawarma tofu ingredients

16 ounces high-protein, super firm tofu, cubed

2 teaspoons coconut aminos

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

Bowl ingredients

1 cup gluten-free couscous, cooked and cooled

8 cups mixed greens

1 English cucumber, chopped

1 semi-ripe avocado, cubed

¼ red onion, finely chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Juice from ½ lemon

½ cup hummus

Sauce ingredients

¼ cup roasted tahini

Juice from 1 lemon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Water, as needed to thin

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Add cubed tofu to a bowl and drizzle with coconut aminos and spices. Toss to combine.

2. Spread on the baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until crispy.

3. Give the bowl a quick rinse and dry, and add the cucumber, onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, parsley, red wine vinegar and lemon juice. Stir to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Divide the mixed greens among four serving bowls. Top with couscous, cucumber salad, hummus and crispy tofu.

5. In a small bowl, mix dressing ingredients and drizzle over bowls.

Karla Walsh is a Des Moines, Iowa-based freelance lifestyle writer with more than 16 years of editorial experience.

