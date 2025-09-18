AFib Awareness Month at Dignity Health Central Coast.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Physicians at Dignity Health Central Coast, which makes up Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande Community Hospitals, and French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, are calling attention to September as AFib Awareness Month.

AFib, or Atrial Fibrillation, is most commonly known as an irregular heartbeat, often fast, and it occurs when the upper chambers of the heart – the atria – lose coordination and beat erratically, out of sync with the lower ventricles.

The erratic beating of the atria can cause problems with blood flow leading to dizziness and fatigue, and an increased risk of blood clotting and stroke.

Factors that can contribute to your heart falling out of rhythm include diabetes, obesity and thyroid conditions, as well as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, prolonged stress and sleep apnea.

Doctors refer to AFib as a hidden danger because many who have it don't feel anything wrong for long periods of time, and diagnosis often occurs after a stroke.

Treatment options are available, but since research shows that between 2.5 and 6 million Americans are estimated to be affected by AFib and the figure is only predicted to rise, the alarm is being raised.

There are medical and consumer grade technologies such as the Apple Watch on the market and in development making early detection possible, but physicians still advise a healthy lifestyle, regular screenings, and open communication with your doctor.

