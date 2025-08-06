UCSB Scientists Use Light to Discover Promising New Antivirals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Scientists at UC Santa Barbara are using light in a new way to fight viruses.

Through a method known as optogenetics, researchers are able to activate the body’s natural stress response without damaging healthy cells.

In their lab, the team discovered dozens of new compounds that successfully blocked viruses such as Zika, RSV, and herpes. They believe these light-activated molecules could eventually lead to powerful, broad-spectrum antiviral drugs.

“My hope is to provide better medicines and cures for things like the next pandemic viruses, for which we don’t have treatments, and even things like age-related diseases and cancer,” said UCSB synthetic biologist Max Wilson.

The research is part of a larger effort to boost pandemic preparedness. While more testing is still needed, scientists say the early results are a hopeful step toward future treatments.

